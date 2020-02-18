Sheryl E. Kollmeyer (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl E. Kollmeyer.
Service Information
Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA
309 E 15th Street Suite E
Vancouver, WA
98663
(360)-693-1036
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1309 Franklin St.
Vancouver, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


SHERYL E. KOLLMEYER
December 1, 1946 ˜ February 8, 2020

Sheryl would have said that her major life accomplishment was her 45 years clean and sober.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Kollmeyer; mother, Willma Rice; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Dave McCarty; son, Bill Gregory; sister, Sherron Smith; and brother, Michael Rice.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Rice; and son, Troy Michael.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 22, 2020 at noon. It will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St., Vancouver, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaiser Hospice whom Sheryl had much respect for. Donations can be mailed to Kaiser Hospice Attention: Stacy Kurt, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 18, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.