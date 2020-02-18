SHERYL E. KOLLMEYER
December 1, 1946 ˜ February 8, 2020
Sheryl would have said that her major life accomplishment was her 45 years clean and sober.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Kollmeyer; mother, Willma Rice; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Dave McCarty; son, Bill Gregory; sister, Sherron Smith; and brother, Michael Rice.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Rice; and son, Troy Michael.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 22, 2020 at noon. It will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St., Vancouver, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaiser Hospice whom Sheryl had much respect for. Donations can be mailed to Kaiser Hospice Attention: Stacy Kurt, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 18, 2020