SHENG TENG HSU
1935 ˜ 2020
Sheng Teng ”Victor” Hsu, 85, from Camas, Washington, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born in Changhua, Taiwan and emigrated to the United States in 1961 where he obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering at the University of Minnesota. His research was seminal in the development of digital watches, pacemakers and large digital screens. Over the course of his career in academia and industry, he received over 700 patents.
He is survived by his wife, two children and grandson.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.