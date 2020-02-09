Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Eugene Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SHELDON EUGENE BERG

January 21, 1940 ˜ February 2, 2020



Sheldon Eugene Berg was born January 21, 1940 in Mora, Minnesota and passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 80 after a year long illness. Sheldon attended school in Scappoose, OR where he excelled in sports during his high school years and was especially talented on the basketball court. A standout on the state championship team in 1957, Sheldon was named one of the top 5 players in Oregon state. He then went on to play basketball for the University of Oregon. Sheldon was inducted into the Scappoose High School Hall of Fame in 2003 for basketball. He lived in Eugene until 1978 when he moved to Vancouver, WA with his wife and daughter.

Sheldon continued his love of sports over the years playing golf weekly with friends, while often breaking par. He loved watching his daughter play softball, golfing with her and supporting his two granddaughters in their sports, especially soccer, in his later years.

Sheldon is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn J. Berg; daughter, Sara K. White and her husband, Lloyd R. White; his two granddaughters that he loved more than anything, Chloe E. White and Charlotte E. White; also, his son from a previous marriage, Everett T. Berg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly May and Everett Theron Berg; and his beloved niece, Kristin Kent Edel.

