SHAUNA ”BUFFY” GETSFRID
October 5, 1968 ˜ October 31, 2019
Shauna ”Buffy” Getsfrid, 51 years old, died October 31, 2019, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Portland, OR on October 5, 1968 to Amy Gordon of Salt Lake City and was adopted at birth by Aaron and Rae Getsfrid of Fargher Lake. Shauna graduated from Battle Ground High School.
She was married and divorced twice. Known as “Buffy” to her friends and family when young, and as “Auntie B” to her nieces and nephews, Shauna was a strong, independent, and practical woman who worked hard raising two strong, independent, and practical daughters. She was a 20+ year employee of Applebee’s, finishing her career as General Manager of the Mill Plain restaurant. The family would like to thank Shauna’s Applebee’s family for their strong support during her illness and Shauna’s friend, “Aunt Deb” Shear, for her help during her hospice.
Shauna is survived by Rae Getsfrid and Amy Gordon; her daughters, Amber and Kaci Stovall; grandchildren, Lucas and Stephanie Michael; older brothers, Jay, David and Joel Getsfrid; younger brothers, Sean, Chaz and Dean Gordon; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Aaron Getsfrid.
A memorial will be held 10:00 a.m., Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA. A reception will follow.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 8, 2019