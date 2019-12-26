Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



SHARRAN LEE (TYLER) RENNA

August 14, 1941 ˜ December 7, 2019



Sharran passed away at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, CA, after a prolonged illness. Now at peace in her heavenly home, she is free to rest. Born in Vancouver, WA to D. Elizabeth (Ficht) and Kester Tyler, she was the last surviving of their 5 children. Sharran was preceded in death by siblings: Jacque, Kay, Lawrence and Tim. She graduated in 1959 from Lincoln High School in Vancouver then moved to Los Angeles for the sunshine.

In her youth she taught ballet, later worked for LIFE magazine, as a dental hygienist, and as a secretary.

She married the late John T. Renna in 1965 (d. 1995) moving to Costa Mesa, CA in 1968, where she built a lifetime of happiness surrounded by many friends. A loving wife and mother, a leader, volunteer, and was immersed in social circles of Orange County. Talented painter, gifted cook, she had impeccable style, and was the “hostess with the mostest!”. She had a passion for roses and all things beautiful.

Sharran is survived by her daughter, Christine Schwander (Gary); son, John Renna; granddaughters, Kira and Grace Schwander; cousins: Barbara (Tyler) Jonientz, Susan Tyler, Ronald Tyler, and many others; also by several nieces, nephews, spouses and their children; and Sharran’s partner later in life, Robert Richards.

She descended from a strong Tyler family line of patriots, prominent figures, planters and pioneers in America dating back to before the Revolutionary War. Her other family lines were equally as interesting and contributed to her artistic talent and grace.

Sharran’s witty sense of humor, beautiful smile, generous heart and edgy presence will be dearly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Dec. 28th, 12:30p.m., 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 98684 with a reception at Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites, 9420 NE Vancouver, WA 98662.

