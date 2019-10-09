SHARON MARIE TELKAMP
December 16, 1940 ˜ September 29, 2019
Sharon M. Telkamp, 78, of Vancouver, WA, passed away in her home on Sept. 29, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Dec. 16, 1940 in Volga, SD to Frank and Nola Telkamp. They moved to Vancouver in 1944.
Sharon loved people, all types of animals, plants and collecting memories.
In 1974, “Crazy” Sharon began working for Nabisco. She retired after 28 years in 2003.
Sharon was survived by her children, Cliff (Jennifer) Maul of Fairfield, CA and Crystal (Roddy) Bauer of Vancouver; her brother, Maynard Telkamp; her cousin, Dorothy Stamp; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Crystal Maul; her parents, Frank and Nola Telkamp.
Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 98684 on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 9, 2019