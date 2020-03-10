Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Jean White. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 12:00 PM Burial 1:00 PM Skyline Memorial Gardens Portland , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



SHARON JEAN WHITE

January 16, 1946 ˜ February 12, 2020



Sharon Jean White, 74 of Vancouver, Washington, died at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. She was born January 16, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Emma and William White.

Sharon was a long time resident of Oregon and Washington. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964 with honors and attended college at Portland State University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in English.

Sharon loved to teach students, play the accordion and spend time with her family.

Surviving are her son, Daniel Rundell and granddaughter, Cassidy of Rainier, Oregon; step-grandson, Dayton Boursaw of Longview, Washington and long time friend, Ivar Paarola of Longview, Washington; nieces and nephews, Keith and Sue Bounds of Portland, Oregon, Craig Bounds of Portland, Oregon and Karen and Rob Ogorman of Washougal, Washington.

Sharon’s parents, Emma and William White, along with her siblings, Carl Bounds, Barry Bounds, Barbara Bounds and Bill Bounds, preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. and burial service at 1:00 p.m. at Skyline Memorial Gardens, Portland, Oregon.

