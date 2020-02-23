SHARON J. CHICK
May 3, 1944 ˜ February 12, 2020
Sharon J. Chick passed away Feb. 12, 2020 with Dana Chick, her devoted husband of 32 years, by her side. She left us to be with her loved ones, Charles Blum, Gladys Blum, Scott Charpilloz, and grandson, James Chick.
Sharon was born in Portland, OR, married in Oct. 1988.
She was a life member of the auxiliary VFW and charter member of the Moose. Sharon loved the beach, crabbing, raking clams, camping, and bowling.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Chick; siblings, Patricia Peairs and Jack Blum; her children, Teresa Magnuson, Kevin Charpilloz, Cynthia Langston, Toni Tubbs and Terry Chick; her 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW hall in Woodland, WA at 12:00p.m. on March 14, 2020.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020