Sharon Ann "Sherrie" Huston
SHARON ANN KINGEN HUSTON
August 23, 1938 ˜ October 17, 2020

Sharon (Sherrie) Ann Kingen Huston, age 82, of Denver, CO, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, from natural causes with her children by her side.
Sharon was born to Thelma and Leland Kingen of Long Beach, CA, Aug. 23, 1938. As a young girl, she loved to ride her horse on the beach. At the age of 16, she relocated to Ariel, WA. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1956, and then married Norman Huston. Sharon lived in Portland, OR, for the next 40 years working as a nurse and raising her four children, Daniel, Elizabeth, Barbara and Mary. She moved to Denver in 1999, and retired shortly afterwards.
Sharon will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her four children; nine grandchildren; brother, David Kingen; and sister, Sue Rupe.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2020.
