Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684



SHAROLYN ELIZABETH TALARICO

February 13, 1942 ˜ July 5, 2019



Sharolyn Elizabeth Talarico, 77, life-long resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born February 13, 1942 to Fred and Wanda Wark in Vancouver where she graduated from Vancouver High School in 1960.

Sheri met her husband, Pat Talarico, soon after graduation and they decided to get married in 1961. Pat and Sheri enjoyed 58 years of marriage and led a wonderful life.

Sheri was quiet and reserved but when confronted with a challenge she moved with strength and conviction.

She entered the real estate field in the early 70’s when the industry was dominated by men. Sheri was an early adopter of woman’s rights and found a way to navigate her profession and overcome the natural obstacles that came with it. She received many awards as a top producing agent in Clark County. Sheri, and her husband Pat also became successful land developers.

Sheri loved non-fiction and was a true history buff. She especially enjoyed studying American presidents. Pat and Sheri spent 20 years travelling to Palm Springs CA during the winter.

She battled ovarian cancer for over 10 years. She was a true fighter to the end. During that time she received amazing care from Dr. Rushing and the staff at Compass Oncology.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Pat; 2 children, David Talarico and his spouse Ashley Talarico, Tracey Hendrickson and her spouse Rhett Hendrickson; sister, Susan Ignatovich; 4 grandchildren, Hannah Talarico, Madeline Talarico, Reese Hendrickson, and Lauren Hendrickson; and great-grandson, Walter Hendrickson.

Please join the family to celebrate Sheri’s life Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

