SHANNON ELIZABETH TURNER
November 18, 1974 ˜ August 19, 2020
It is with great sorrow that Joan and John Turner announce the death of their daughter and middle child, Shannon Elizabeth Turner. Fondly known to her extended family as “Shanny-cakes,” she died after a 15-month battle with metastatic breast cancer at her childhood home in Hazel Dell, WA, surrounded by her parents, older brother, Mark (50), younger brother, Brian (43) and Brian’s wife, Tasaday.
Early in her preschool years, at age of 3½, in 1978, Shannon faced the challenge of living with insulin-dependent diabetes. Shannon was helped along in managing this disease in her early years and throughout her life by the daily support and encouragement of her older brother, Mark. Not to be outdone by Mark, younger brother, Brian, three years her junior, also developed insulin-dependent diabetes in 1979 at the age of 21 months. Shannon and Brian grew up providing support to one another managing the requirements of diet, exercise and multiple daily insulin injections and the “highs and lows” associated with living with diabetes.
Shannon attended Eisenhower Elementary School, Jason Lee Junior High School and Columbia River High School (1993) in Vancouver, WA. She was a spelling bee champion in elementary school and an honors student in high school. Shannon attended the University of Portland and Washington State University (Pullman) where she obtained her degree in food science and human nutrition (1998) and became a registered dietitian. She worked as a dietitian in the Portland area and in Seattle including teaching at Seattle Community College and working with the Seattle Lifelong AIDS Alliance.
While in Seattle, she furthered her professional education by obtaining a Masters degree (MPH) in public health nutrition from the University of Washington in 2006. Long before her June 2019 cancer diagnosis, Shannon spent six years working as an American Cancer Society Patient Navigator assisting newly-diagnosed patients and their families at the Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Shannon was an amateur mycologist and enjoyed hunting for gourmet mushrooms in the forests around Mount Rainier. From childhood to her final days, she loved her pets, especially her dogs Tasha, Angel and Otis whom she took for adventures into the forest and mountains, to the Oregon Coast, and to the Columbia River shore.
An aspiring comedian, Shannon loved the art of comedy and the challenge of “open mikes.” She attended many comedy shows all over the west coast over the years. She especially enjoyed the comedy of Jim Gaffigan when she was in the final stages of her illness.
Later in her life, when health issues prevented her from working full-time in her professional specialty, she relocated to Vancouver and worked for Clark County Parks at various facilities including Klineline Park and Frenchman’s Bar. Shannon especially enjoyed this work, as it allowed her to experience the beauty of the outdoors, to interact with neighbors enjoying the parks during the spring, summer and fall seasons and to make a contribution to the Parks team and the community where she grew up.
Although she never married nor had any of her own children, she had a close knit group of friends with whom she interacted and kept in touch. She loved to cook weekly family dinner with her best friend, May and her spouse, Phil. She was godmother to their daughter, Paris, and was a parent-helper and honorary aunt to Paris and her younger brother, Brighten. “Aunt Shanny” was beloved by her niece and nephew, Riley Elizabeth and Collin Anthony Turner. She loved her friends from Columbia River High School, Washington State University, her 14 years in Seattle and all of her cousins from Chicago and the East Coast. She especially enjoyed New York summer family reunions on Long Island and at cousin Pat’s “Round Pond” in the Catskills. She was beloved by her aunts and uncles and extended family with whom she shared many fond memories over the years.
Shannon’s life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Her remains will be interred at St. John’s Parish Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, attendance at Shannon’s funeral is restricted to 25 persons. Her funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Parish website and available for later viewing.
Special thanks to Nurse Stephanie Rubalcaza and the Kaiser Hospice Care team for their compassionate professional care to our family.
Donations in Shannon’s memory may be made to Gales Creek Camp Foundation for Children with Diabetes and the Humane Society of SW Washington.
