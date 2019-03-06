Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Nathaniel Witherup. View Sign



SGT SETH NATHANIEL WITHERUP

March 16, 1997 ˜ February 21, 2019



SGT Seth Nathaniel Witherup, 21, passed away on February 21, 2019, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Seth was born March 16, 1997, to Imelda Ortiz and Ron Witherup in Corpus Christi, TX. The family moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1999 and in 2015, Seth graduated from Prairie High School.

Seth is survived by his mother, Imelda; his father, Ron; his sister, Clarisa; and his brother, Sean; as well as many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Seth experienced life to the fullest. He loved his family deeply, cherished his home in the Pacific Northwest, and always dove head first into new experiences. Seth was quick to laugh, and driven to help and serve others, be it a stranger on the street, his friends, or his country. Seth’s trademark smile was known around the world and embodies the friend, brother, and son we will all miss very, very much.

Visitations will be Friday, March 8 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, March 9 (11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.), at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A Celebration of Life service, followed by reception, will be held on Sunday, March 10, (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) at Prairie High School, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA.

In place of flowers, donations to the PTSD Foundation of America would be appreciated by the family.

Donations can be made through Evergreen Memorial Gardens or directly online at:

https://ptsdusa.org/event-donation-page/?event-name=In%20memory%20of%20Seth%20Witherup

Please sign his guest book @



SGT Seth Nathaniel Witherup, 21, passed away on February 21, 2019, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Seth was born March 16, 1997, to Imelda Ortiz and Ron Witherup in Corpus Christi, TX. The family moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1999 and in 2015, Seth graduated from Prairie High School.Seth is survived by his mother, Imelda; his father, Ron; his sister, Clarisa; and his brother, Sean; as well as many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.Seth experienced life to the fullest. He loved his family deeply, cherished his home in the Pacific Northwest, and always dove head first into new experiences. Seth was quick to laugh, and driven to help and serve others, be it a stranger on the street, his friends, or his country. Seth’s trademark smile was known around the world and embodies the friend, brother, and son we will all miss very, very much.Visitations will be Friday, March 8 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, March 9 (11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.), at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A Celebration of Life service, followed by reception, will be held on Sunday, March 10, (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) at Prairie High School, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA.In place of flowers, donations to the PTSD Foundation of America would be appreciated by the family.Donations can be made through Evergreen Memorial Gardens or directly online at:Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close