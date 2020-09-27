SEAN MICHAEL STILWELL
Sean Michael Stilwell was born Feb. 11, 1998, in Vancouver, WA, to Michael and Erin Stilwell. Sean was the youngest of three children, which meant he was always trying to best his older brother and sister, and oftentimes, he succeeded.
Sean was active in sports and both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts all throughout his childhood. He attended Pleasant Valley primary and middle schools, and graduated in 2016 from Prairie High School. During his time at Prairie, he played varsity tennis and golf, lettering in both.
After high school, Sean played Super Smash Bros. competitively, ranking 20th in the state of Oregon. He also enjoyed collecting rare Magic the Gathering cards and playing the game competitively. Among his peers he was considered one of the best players in the Pacific Northwest.
Sean loved cooking and was quite the chef. He also loved spending time with family and friends, and he adored his puppy Midnight, the furry love of his life.
Anyone who knew Sean would say he was a kind, loyal and generous friend. He had a heart that was bigger than he knew what to do with. Whether it was a meal, a few extra dollars to help make the rent or a place to stay for the night, he was always there for those he loved.
Sean is survived by his parents; brothers, Steven and Eric; and sister, Jamie; plus a host of relatives and friends who miss him dearly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of life for Sean in 2021. In lieu of flowers, Sean’s family asks that donations be made in his and Midnight’s names to: I Paw’d It Forward, a local nonprofit that supports pet recovery. For information about the memorial or any donation questions, please email seanstilwellmemorial@gmail.com.
