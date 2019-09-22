Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott William Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SCOTT WILLIAM MOORE

December 18, 1958 ˜ August 20, 2019



Scott William Moore was called home on August 20th, 2019, surrounded by family. He fought courageously for the last couple years against esophagus cancer. He was born December 18th, 1958 at Vancouver Memorial Hospital to proud parents, Clarence and Robbie Moore.

Scott lived simply, yet magnificently impactful, unburdened by worldly things, proclaiming, “Every day is a blessing!” even thru recent battles.

His life revolved around God, Family, Sports, Rock’n Roll, the great outdoors, working out and

Scott was an athlete. Going to Nationals in New Mexico with his slow pitch softball team, and striking out youngsters from the fastpitch mound into his ‘50’s. He coached rec basketball and never missed a game his kids played. He continued the tradition with his grandkids, whom he adored more than life itself.

Scott camped, fished, hiked, and boasted at having the best yard in the neighborhood.

In 1989, Clark County hired Scott as a Juvenile Detention Officer. In the last 30 years, Scott has touched the lives of innumerable troubled youth, fellow detention workers, friends, family, and strangers. People flocked to him.

The world is a better place because of Scott Moore; it will never be the same without him.

Scott is survived by his parents, and Kym Calder, Zachary Moore, Stephanie Dees, Jesse Dees, Gayle Moore, Douglas Moore, Kim Ulstein, Tracy Moore, Scott Tucker, Janae Becker, Phoenix and Alexis Bennett, Ayden Dees, Steve and Mary Jones, and family and friends that number the stars.

The family is holding a service to honor Scott on Saturday, September 28th @ 10a.m. at Living Hope, with a dessert reception to follow.

Please do not send flowers, but stay tuned for information on the Scott Moore Scholarship Foundation coming soon!

Please sign his guest book @

