SARAH VICTORIA DUVALL
1949 ˜ 2020
Sarah Victoria Duvall, 70, died of a stroke Aug. 15 in Vancouver, WA. Sarah was born in Nyack, NY in 1949 to a military family that moved frequently. As a result, she attended four different high schools. She graduated in 1969.
In 1968, while at the University of California at Santa Barbara, Sarah worked on the Robert Kennedy campaign. She then lived and worked in Santa Barbara for several years. Sarah earned a master’s degree in mobility training, enabling her to teach low vision and blind clients.
She married Bruce Munson, a furniture maker who was losing his sight due to diabetes. Sarah and Bruce worked tirelessly to save Mission Creek in Santa Barbara from development planned by the Army Corps of Engineers.
They later moved to Longview, WA, where Bruce continued his career as a master furniture maker even though by then he was completely blind, while Sarah worked at Longview Fibre Company. Bruce died in 1998.
In 2001, Sarah relocated to Vancouver, where she worked at Columbia United Providers (CUP), a health care plan, until she retired several years ago. Recently, she worked part-time at a Fred Meyer store.
Sarah had many friends. She loved her cats and the arts, particularly movies and the fine arts.
In Vancouver, she met Norm Krasne, a retired schoolteacher, with whom she had a close relationship. Norm introduced her to opera, and they became regulars at Portland Opera and other performing arts in Portland and Vancouver. They traveled widely throughout the United States, Canada and Europe for operatic performances and vocal recitals.
Sarah volunteered for Portland Opera, managing the Company’s Resident Artist Storage Unit, providing household goods for use by the Company’s young artists while living in Portland. She joined Opera Volunteers International (OVI) in 2015 and was serving as OVI Vice President for Communications and Marketing at the time of her death.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Anne Duvall, and by her husband, Bruce Munson.
Sarah is survived by her brother and his wife, Mark and Laura Duvall; a niece and her husband, Amy and Alan Danzis; two nephews and their wives, Sam Duvall and Brittany Conklin, and Tom and Jill Duvall; four great nephews and nieces; and two cousins, Michelle Miller and Ron Duvall and their families. Her family and her many friends miss her greatly.
