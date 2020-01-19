Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah L. Stookey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SARAH L. STOOKEY



Sarah L. Stookey of Vancouver, WA, died October 30, 2019 after a short bout with cancer. She was 77 years old. Born in Columbia, MO, Sarah grew up in Portales, New Mexico.

She attended the University of Oklahoma, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Music Education.

Sarah taught music and band in Norwalk-LA Mirada Schools, in California, returning to OU in 1968 receiving a Masters Degree in Journalism.

She worked in the Wyoming State Health Division as a media relations representative, where she met life partner and future wife, Jan Miner.

Her next adventure was with the Centers for Disease Control, as an immunization program representative, assigned to the state of Wyoming. CDC then transferred her to the Pima Co. Health Department in Tucson, AZ, again as an immunization representative.

In 1977, she arrived in Portland, OR assigned to the Oregon State Health Division where she helped coordinate the state immunization program. During this time, Sarah and the CDC came to an agreement regarding her position and employment. She became the first woman CDC hired as a state immunization representative, recognizing her previous 8 years having the same responsibilities as her male counter parts, but not receiving the same employment status or recognition. Upon reaching this agreement, she left the CDC to attend Law School at Lewis and Clark College, receiving her Juris Doctorate. She practiced law, specializing in family and elder law in Vancouver, WA for over 20 years. Sarah loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and had some amazing adventures during her life.

She is survived by her wife, Jan Miner; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Marilyn Stookey.

A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in Sarah’s name to the Human Rights Campaign.

