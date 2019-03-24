Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah K. Stutesman. View Sign



SARAH K. STUTESMAN

August 6, 1933 ˜ March 19, 2019



XSarah K. Stutesman, 85, died peacefully at her home on March 19, 2019. Sarah was born August 6, 1933 in Brush, Colorado to Charles and Mary Elizabeth Fanning.

XSarah graduated from Vancouver High School in 1951. She worked in several arenas including elevator operator, factory jobs and over 30 years at Del Monte canary becoming their first woman fork lift driver and supervisor. XSarah enjoyed many activities including dancing, bowling, movies, plays, traveling, and family games and events. Sarah loved to be surrounded by friends and family, always full of fun, energy, and merriment with a great sense of humor. She was able to create a good time in any environment. She was active at Oxford Athletic Club where she cherished many close friends.

XSarah was predeceased by her parents and siblings Mary Louise, Leo, Charles, Wuanita, and Martha, and her husband of 65 years, Merv.

XSarah is survived by her sons, Dan and Doug, and Doug’s wife, Anne. Sarah was especially proud of her grandchildren, Megan and Drake.

XFuneral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA, followed by a reception at noon in the parish hall. Viewing is at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Sunday and Monday.

