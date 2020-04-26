Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Frances "Fran" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SARA FRANCES “FRAN” SMITH

March 8, 1925 ˜ April 9, 2020



On Thursday, April 9, 2020, our beloved Mother, Sara Frances ”Fran” Smith, passed away from heart disease at the age of 95. She was born in March 8, 1925 in Bleckley County, Georgia.

After graduating from high school, she enrolled in nurses training in Macon, Georgia and received her nursing certificate.

Fran met and married her husband Bob Smith, a Marine pilot, in 1947. She chose to be a stay at home mom after the birth of her children.

After being stationed in several locations around the country, they moved to Garden Grove, California in 1961, where they lived for over 53 years.

In the 1960s, Fran got re-certified in nursing, and returned to work part time.

In retirement, she and Bob enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome. Her delights were family and gardening.

Recently relocating to Vancouver, Washington to be near her son, Fran and her children enjoyed a final road trip together.

Fran is survived by her two children, Sandy (Russ) Elsner and Doug (Judy); 3 stepgrandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

Fran and her dearest Bob will be interred together at a later time at Willamette National Cemetery.

Please sign her guest book @

