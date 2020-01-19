SANDRA LYNN DEAN
September 18, 1938 ˜ December 9, 2019
Sandra Lynn Dean, 81, died peacefully at home in Vancouver, WA on Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Wallace, ID on Sept. 18, 1938 to Rudy and Fay Mayde. Sandra enjoyed gymnastics in her younger years, which is how she met her one and only true love, Earl Dean.
As a housewife, she enjoyed sewing, was a movies and TV buff, collector of Asian decor, and shared a mutual love of classic cars with her husband and won trophies for drag racing.
Sandra is survived by her son, Steven Dean (Margi); daughters, Kelly Dean and Toni Dean-Shaw (David); her sister, Fran Nelson; 5 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 1/2 years, Earl Dean; and her parents, Rudy and Fay Mayde.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 19, 2020