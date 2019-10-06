Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Erickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SANDRA L. ERICKSON

March 28, 1951 ˜ September 22, 2019



Sandra L. Erickson, 68, of Vancouver, WA, daughter of Francis and George Robinson and Jerry Cowles, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sept. 22, 2019 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House with her family by her side. Her courageous journey with cancer did not defeat her in spending time with her loved ones.

Sandy met the love of her life of 48 years, David Erickson, in 1970 at the Arctic Circle in Pasco, WA. They were married in 1972. They had two sons, Brian and Chris, two daughters-in-law, Julie and Sandy, followed by six wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sandra was the oldest of six siblings. Her life revolved around her family. The strength, support and love for her family was always foremost.

Those who knew Sandy best realized that she was a woman of strong character. Fiercely independent, passionate, hard working, intelligent, kind, generous and loving. A woman who possessed a wonderful sense of humor and great loyalty to her family and friends.

She was a longtime member of the Orchards United Methodist Church. She worked for the Evergreen School District for over 28 years.

Mom enjoyed her line dancing class at Firstenburg Community Center where as soon as her shoes hit the floor she was off and dancing to the sound of the music. She and her husband enjoyed going to all their families’ activities and sporting events. She was their #1 fan.

Sandy truly is the light of our family and her legacy will live in our lives forever.

Family and friends, please join us in her Celebration of Life at the Orchards United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12th, at 11000 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662.

Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019

