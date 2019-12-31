SANDRA “SANDI” JEAN LEWIS
August 27, 1942 ˜ December 20, 2019
Sandra Jean Lewis, 77, peacefully passed away on December 20, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born on August 27, 1942 in Wallace, ID, the eldest of six children of Wilbur and Helen Long and was raised primarily in South Dakota.
Sandi was a Navy wife and homemaker who made multiple moves around the country with her husband, Joe, and kids in tow, until the family settled in Vancouver in the early 1970’s. Mom and dad loved to travel by car visiting friends and relatives.
Sandi worked part-time as a registrar at Clark College and volunteered at Harry S. Truman Elementary School as a reading tutor. She also enjoyed gardening and bowling in Vancouver’s women's leagues.
Sandi is survived by her children, Robert Lewis (Aísha), Shelly Furness (Steve) and Sheila Ward (Monte); six grandchildren; her sisters, Vivian Schmidt, Francis Petrowski, Patricia Marshall; and brother, David Long.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Joe; her sister, Arleen Buchanan; and her parents, Wilbur and Helen Long.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a ceremony to inter the remains of Sandi and Joe at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, in the summer of 2020, exact details forthcoming.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 31, 2019