SANDRA ’SANDI’ D. GLENN
April 20, 1947 ˜ June 19, 2020
Sandra (“Sandi”) D. Glenn was born 20 April 1947 in Boulder, CO, to Fred and Ella May Kroll. Sandi passed away on 19 June 2020 in Cavan, Ireland.
She graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1965 and Mount St. Mary’s College in 1975 with a degree in nursing. Later she received a degree in psychology, graduating cum laude from California State University Northridge.
Sandi worked 40 years as a registered nurse. She had diverse nursing jobs, eventually specializing in kidney dialysis. This led to positions with two major dialysis companies as a nurse educator and required travel all over the United States. She also managed a dialysis unit for two years in Vancouver, WA.
Sandi loved life and people. She and her husband, Bob, moved to Ireland eight years ago to be closer to his family. They both agreed it was the best move “we ever made.”
Sandi learned to play the harp, and avidly pursued knitting and gardening. When asked why they moved to Ireland, they always answered, “It’s the people. The Irish love to talk and to laugh.” From Ireland, Sandi and Bob also enjoyed frequent travels to France and Italy.
She touched many lives in Ireland. She was godmother to an Italian/Hungarian couple, and was really looking forward to seeing her goddaughter, Joya, grow up and be part of her life. Both Bob and Sandi loved visitors, and Sandi was a great hostess and fabulous cook.
She will be greatly missed by so many.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits