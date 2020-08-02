1/1
Sandra Burson Zajic
SANDRA BURSON ZAJIC
September 30, 1941 ˜ July 26, 2020

Beloved mother, grandmother, and wife, Sandra Burson Seyfarth Zajic danced into heaven surrounded by her children on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She ws preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Zajic; parents, Laurence and Helen Burson; and stepson, Gary Zajic.
She is survived by her children and stepchildren, Marion Seyfarth, Rose Anna Maness, Helen Haneckow, Sheila Hoggatt, Pamela Smithline, Maloni Seyfarth, Deborah Sadberry, Patricia Beall; siblings, Judith Barker, Larry Burson and Lynn Burson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind a legacy of love to many.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 2, 2020.
