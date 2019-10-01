SAMUEL ROBERT VERCOE
April 27, 1945 ˜ September 23, 2019
Samuel Robert Vercoe (74) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a year long battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Moscow, Idaho and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Vercoe and sister, Saundra Burlingame.
Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Patrick and Kimberly; siblings, Barbara Osmun and Nick Vercoe; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sam owned Vercoe Yacht Sales for over 37 years and cherished the many friendships he made in the boating community.
Sam was a classic car enthusiast. He owned several through the years and would show them at car shows.
Sam was known for his good humor and optimism among his family and friends. He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Oct.4th at 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, Washington.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 1, 2019