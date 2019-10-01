Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Robert Vercoe. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 605 Barnes St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



SAMUEL ROBERT VERCOE

April 27, 1945 ˜ September 23, 2019



Samuel Robert Vercoe (74) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a year long battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Moscow, Idaho and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Vercoe and sister, Saundra Burlingame.

Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Patrick and Kimberly; siblings, Barbara Osmun and Nick Vercoe; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sam owned Vercoe Yacht Sales for over 37 years and cherished the many friendships he made in the boating community.

Sam was a classic car enthusiast. He owned several through the years and would show them at car shows.

Sam was known for his good humor and optimism among his family and friends. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Oct.4th at 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, Washington.

Please sign his guest book @

Samuel Robert Vercoe (74) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a year long battle with lung cancer.He was born in Moscow, Idaho and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Vercoe and sister, Saundra Burlingame.Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Patrick and Kimberly; siblings, Barbara Osmun and Nick Vercoe; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Sam owned Vercoe Yacht Sales for over 37 years and cherished the many friendships he made in the boating community.Sam was a classic car enthusiast. He owned several through the years and would show them at car shows.Sam was known for his good humor and optimism among his family and friends. He will be missed.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Oct.4th at 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, Washington.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close