SAM MALLETT

October 30, 1928 ˜ March 9, 2019



Sam Mallett passed on peacefully on March 9th, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 90.

Sam is survived by his son, Mark Mallett (Elena) of Wilmington, Delaware, grandchildren, Daniel, Rebekah (Tyler), and Nonna, and great-grandchildren, Dean, Emmet, Foster, and Graham; his daughter, Phyllis Madison (Michael) of Vancouver, Washington, grandchildren, Darcy (Marcus), Katie, and Stephen, and great-grandchildren, Harper, Jordan and Loren; and his son, Richard Mallett of Norwalk, California, grandchildren Deanne, Matthew, Dayna (Shaun) and Michael.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Adeline (nee Brunken) Mallett; his father, Irvin Mallett; mother, Mattie (nee Stephens) Mallett; brothers, Louis Mallett, Russell Mallett, and Herschel Mallett; sister, Mildred (nee Mallett) Lannie; and grandson, Jonathan Mallett.

Sam was born on October 30, 1928 in Springfield, Arkansas, to Irvin and Mattie (nee Stephens) Mallett. He married Adeline Mallett on October 24, 1953, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Soon after they moved to Southern California. The couple welcomed three children into their home in Downey, California. Over the twenty-five years he lived there, he owned a successful restaurant and catering business with Adeline and served in several volunteer leadership roles with the Boy Scouts. He was a dedicated member of his church and Sunday school, whether in Downey, CA, Seattle, WA, or Vancouver, WA.

A celebration of life is scheduled for April 13th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 13112 NE 28th St., Vancouver, WA, with Pastor Gary Kraklow officiating. A reception will follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sam’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cystic Fibrosis at Katie’s Kause for Cystic Fibrosis, PO Box 872631, Vancouver, Washington 98687 or the Brunken Family Nurses scholarship through Concordia University at 2811 NE Holman Ave., Portland, OR 97211.

The family would like to thank Peace Health Hospice for their effort and dedication to making the transition to his heavenly home as peaceful as possible.

