Ryan James Gile
1993 - 2020
RYAN JAMES GILE
November 18, 1993 ˜ November 3, 2020

Ryan Gile, age 26, of Vancouver, WA, was tragically killed in an automobile collision Nov. 3, 2020, on Highway 26 on his way to his construction job near Madras, OR.
Ryan was born in Eugene, OR, but spent most of his life in Vancouver. He loved being outdoors with his dog, Rusty, by his side. One of his favorite activities was to go crabbing on the Oregon coast. He also enjoyed playing youth football and baseball growing up in Vancouver. Ryan had a passion for life that included playing with his nieces and nephew, helping others in need, looking his best physically or in his newest pair of shoes, or just cracking his beautiful smile.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Wendy Gile; and father, David Gile; siblings, April Thomas, Sarah Lambert and Michael Gile, and their families; and grandparents, Tony and Marty Hufnagel of Vancouver and Dennis and Kathy Gile of Wichita, KS. Ryan was engaged to be married to the love of his life, Caitie DeJong.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Virtual services will be available online for those who are unable to attend in person.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
November 11, 2020
My name is Kelsey I am a foreman with Jackson industries unfortunately I only got to work with Ryan a handful of days .I didn’t get to know him all that well I was in the process of teaching him how to read Survey staking on one of our jobs. He will be missed
Kelsey
Coworker
