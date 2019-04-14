Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Hockett Johnson. View Sign



RUTH H. JOHNSON

April 5, 1927 ˜ April 10, 2019



Ruth Hockett Johnson of Portland, OR, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Pasco, WA, on April 5, 1927, to Halford and Erma (Martin) Hockett. Ruth grew up on a wheat ranch outside Connell, WA, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Connell High School in 1944, then studied pharmacy at Washington State College (now University). It was there that she met Richard ’Dick’ Johnson who had just returned from serving in WWII. She graduated in 1948 and they were married in 1949.

In addition to working as a pharmacist and raising four children in Vancouver, WA, Ruth was very active in the Clark County League of Women Voters, Vancouver First Friends Church, Cub Scouts, and Camp Fire Girls.

Upon retirement, she and Dick enjoyed traveling the world and volunteering.

Ruth is survived by sons, Dr. Rick Johnson (Shirley), Dr. Robert Johnson (Jennifer), Ronald Johnson (Diane); daughter, Robyn Gastineau (John); grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Reid, Zach, Kyle, Graham; and great-grandchildren, Elyas and November.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Johnson; and her brother, John ’Jack’ Hockett.

A memorial service will be held Thurs., April 25, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ruth’s name to Twin Rocks Friends Camp, PO Box 6, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136, or to Medical Teams International,

Please sign her guest book @

