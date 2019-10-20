Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ellen Van Fleet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RUTH ELLEN VAN FLEET

January 8, 1943 ˜ October 10, 2019



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ellen Van Fleet on October 10, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loving friend to all. Ellen left us while sleeping peacefully. She was 76 years old.

All who loved Ellen will never forget her sense of humor, charm and southern accent, as well as her willingness to always warm you with a hug. She will be deeply missed by us all.

Ellen will be sorely missed by her husband, Jerry, of Battle Ground, WA. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Sandra (Aaron) of Camano Island, WA; son, Jeffrey (Barb) of Folsom, CA; daughter, Dawn (Cliff) of Battle Ground, WA; in addition to her two precious grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart, Jordanne and Trey of Camano Island, WA.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May, as the family needs time to mend their broken hearts. Place and time to be determined at a later date.

Please sign her guest book @

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ellen Van Fleet on October 10, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loving friend to all. Ellen left us while sleeping peacefully. She was 76 years old.All who loved Ellen will never forget her sense of humor, charm and southern accent, as well as her willingness to always warm you with a hug. She will be deeply missed by us all.Ellen will be sorely missed by her husband, Jerry, of Battle Ground, WA. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Sandra (Aaron) of Camano Island, WA; son, Jeffrey (Barb) of Folsom, CA; daughter, Dawn (Cliff) of Battle Ground, WA; in addition to her two precious grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart, Jordanne and Trey of Camano Island, WA.A Celebration of Life will be held in May, as the family needs time to mend their broken hearts. Place and time to be determined at a later date.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close