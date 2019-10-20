RUTH ELLEN VAN FLEET
January 8, 1943 ˜ October 10, 2019
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ellen Van Fleet on October 10, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loving friend to all. Ellen left us while sleeping peacefully. She was 76 years old.
All who loved Ellen will never forget her sense of humor, charm and southern accent, as well as her willingness to always warm you with a hug. She will be deeply missed by us all.
Ellen will be sorely missed by her husband, Jerry, of Battle Ground, WA. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Sandra (Aaron) of Camano Island, WA; son, Jeffrey (Barb) of Folsom, CA; daughter, Dawn (Cliff) of Battle Ground, WA; in addition to her two precious grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart, Jordanne and Trey of Camano Island, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May, as the family needs time to mend their broken hearts. Place and time to be determined at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019