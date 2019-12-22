RUTH ELLEN WAND CASCIATO
May 9, 1945 ˜ December 3, 2019
Born May 9, 1945 to the Corbett, OR, pioneer family of Ignatius B. Wand and Alice Ruth Suhr Wand, Ruth was the fourth child of eight siblings. Raised on a farm, she was a ten-year 4-H club member in sewing and style revue, winning numerous state and national awards.
Ruth went on to pursue a career in fine arts, with fabric and fiber being her favorite creative mediums. She graduated from Marycrest high school.
Married for 54 years, Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Gene Edmond Casciato of Vancouver, WA; daughters, Teresa Coy (Shannon) and Joan Carpenter (Mark); grandchildren, Dane, Ellen, Lawson, Bradon and Lillian Coy and Maria and Thomas Carpenter; brothers, Jerome, Richard and David Wand; sisters, Helen, Patricia and Dorothy Wand, and Carolyn Eslick; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Ruth’s parents are deceased.
A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held at the Fairway Village Ballroom, 15509 S. E. Fernwood Dr., Vancouver, WA 98683 on Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Donations may be sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019