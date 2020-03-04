RUTH CAROLYNN RAMSEY
March 29, 1938 ˜ February 27, 2020
Ruth Carolynn Ramsey, born March 29, 1938, in Portland, OR, died February, 27, 2020, in Portland.
Ruth was friendly, funny, positive, adventurous, and caring. She loved the Lord, the outdoors, had many friends, and was very proud of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Ruth is survived by sisters, Earline and Rosemary; brother, Robert; children, Kristi, Paul, Karen and Ted; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Freedom Community Church, 1601 NE 129th St., Vancouver, WA (inside Salmon Creek Elementary School) at Noon on Saturday, March 7th, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Options360 or Share Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 4, 2020