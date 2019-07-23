RUTH RABACAL ARMSTRONG
September 3, 1958 ˜ July 17, 2019
Ruth Rabacal Armstrong, a loving wife, mother and friend, passed away July 17, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born to Alfred Rabacal and Conseulo Laguio on Sept. 3, 1958 in Dipolog City, Philippines.
Ruth attended 2 years of college and was employed by Les Schwab Tire Center in Portland, OR.
She enjoyed gardening and cosmetology.
Ruth is survived by her husband, James L. Armstrong, Jr.; and her children, Joe, Jewell and Jetta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Special thanks to my family.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sun., July 28th at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on July 23, 2019