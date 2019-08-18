RUTH ALICE COAN
May 15, 1927 ˜ August 13, 2019
Ruth Alice Coan passed away August 13, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born May 15, 1927 in Garden City, KS.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Donna Morgan-Jones (Tod) and Barbara Merrick (Richard); 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ted Urton (1983); son, Jack Urton (1991); and husband, Bob Coan (1998).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth’s name to: Vancouver Church-Joy Fellowship (address shown above) or to Kaiser Hospice Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Portland, OR 97210.
Arrangements made by Davies Cremation and Burial Services.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019