Ruth Alice Coan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Alice Coan.
Service Information
Davies Cremation & Burial Services, Inc.
309 E 15th Street, Suite E
Vancouver, WA
98666
(360)-253-7730
Obituary
Send Flowers


RUTH ALICE COAN
May 15, 1927 ˜ August 13, 2019

Ruth Alice Coan passed away August 13, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born May 15, 1927 in Garden City, KS.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Donna Morgan-Jones (Tod) and Barbara Merrick (Richard); 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ted Urton (1983); son, Jack Urton (1991); and husband, Bob Coan (1998).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth’s name to: Vancouver Church-Joy Fellowship (address shown above) or to Kaiser Hospice Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Portland, OR 97210.
Arrangements made by Davies Cremation and Burial Services.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.