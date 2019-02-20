RUSSELL SEVERSON
June 16, 1941 ˜ February 17, 2019
Russell Severson, 77, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 17, 2019. He was born in Ely, MN on June 16, 1941 to Russell and Francis Severson.
Russell served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1962 and was a union member of the Sheet Metal Worker’s Local #16.
He loved old cars and bowling.
Russell is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois; sons, Rick (Kerin) and Tom (Cindy); brother, Gerald; and sister, Rosemary Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Richard; and sister, Sandra Dearey.
A viewing will be held on Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12:30 p.m. - all at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 20, 2019