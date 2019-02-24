RUDOLF ”RUDY” F. GREULICH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolf F. "Rudy" Greulich.
February 20, 1920 ˜ February 9, 2019
Rudolf Greulich, 98, of Vancouver, WA passed away February 9, 2019. He was born in Germany to Frieda (Rautenberg) and Martin Greulich.
Rudy served in the US Army during WWII. He earned his BA at the University of Minnesota, and his MSW from UC Berkeley. He worked as a school teacher and a social worker. Though a schoolteacher for only a few years, he remained a teacher throughout his life. His hobbies included bridge, chess, travel and reading.
Rudy is survived by his four children: Laura, Luther, Owen (Catherine), Karl (Elizabeth); grandsons Benjamin and Samuel; sister Elsa Glines and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alfa (Runquist) Greulich, his parents, and his brothers Hans and Martin.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Touchmark at Fairway Village, 2911 SE Village Loop, Vancouver.
A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Touchmark.
Please sign his guesbook at www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019