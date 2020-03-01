Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Marie Sellers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RUBY MARIE SELLERS

October 31, 1928 ˜ February 22, 2020



Ruby Marie Jansen was born to Fred and Ruth Jansen on Oct. 31, 1928 in Winner, SD. The family moved to Oregon in 1935. She graduated from Forest Grove, OR schools.

In 1949, Ruby married Lannis Sellers in Forest Grove. They moved to Newport, OR in 1959 and began lifelong careers in food operations, establishing eleven restaurants in Oregon and Washington. Over time their two children joined in the family business moving to various locations over the years.

Ruby is survived by one son, Derick Sellers of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Victoria Sellers of Enterprise, OR; grandchildren, Christopher Sellers and Kaitlin Sellers; brother-in-law, Steve Sellers; sister-in-law, Kathleen Jansen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; and a younger brother, Robert Jansen.

At her request, there will be no service.

Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Please sign her guest book @

Ruby Marie Jansen was born to Fred and Ruth Jansen on Oct. 31, 1928 in Winner, SD. The family moved to Oregon in 1935. She graduated from Forest Grove, OR schools.In 1949, Ruby married Lannis Sellers in Forest Grove. They moved to Newport, OR in 1959 and began lifelong careers in food operations, establishing eleven restaurants in Oregon and Washington. Over time their two children joined in the family business moving to various locations over the years.Ruby is survived by one son, Derick Sellers of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Victoria Sellers of Enterprise, OR; grandchildren, Christopher Sellers and Kaitlin Sellers; brother-in-law, Steve Sellers; sister-in-law, Kathleen Jansen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; and a younger brother, Robert Jansen.At her request, there will be no service.Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close