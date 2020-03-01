RUBY MARIE SELLERS
October 31, 1928 ˜ February 22, 2020
Ruby Marie Jansen was born to Fred and Ruth Jansen on Oct. 31, 1928 in Winner, SD. The family moved to Oregon in 1935. She graduated from Forest Grove, OR schools.
In 1949, Ruby married Lannis Sellers in Forest Grove. They moved to Newport, OR in 1959 and began lifelong careers in food operations, establishing eleven restaurants in Oregon and Washington. Over time their two children joined in the family business moving to various locations over the years.
Ruby is survived by one son, Derick Sellers of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Victoria Sellers of Enterprise, OR; grandchildren, Christopher Sellers and Kaitlin Sellers; brother-in-law, Steve Sellers; sister-in-law, Kathleen Jansen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; and a younger brother, Robert Jansen.
At her request, there will be no service.
Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020