1/1
Roy Thomas Howell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROY THOMAS HOWELL
July 21, 1926 ˜ August 9, 2020

Roy Thomas Howell passed away Aug. 9, 2020. He was born in Waldon County, FL. When Roy was 13 years old, he dismantled a car engine and put it back together piece by piece. He was taught by his uncle.
Roy moved to Vancouver, WA when he was 16 and went to work at California Packing-Delmonte where he worked until he retired.
He married Bettye Jean McNamer on Sept. 4, 1946. Bettye passed away on March 29, 2014.
Roy loved hunting and fishing with his oldest son, Jeffrey. He was also an excellent bowler; Jeffrey has his 11 trophies. Roy loved taking his family to the Oregon Coast on weekend getaways when the kids were younger. For his daughter, Janelle’s 10th birthday, they went to DisneyWorld in Florida and spent a month visiting his family. Roy was also a mechanic, electrician, plumber, metal lathe man and welder.
Roy also served during World War II. He was a platoon sergeant and a mechanic on and flew the B-29 bombers. He re-enlisted when the war was over. He loved his country, and served from Jan. 12, 1943 to Nov. 14, 1945.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Hebert and Janelle Sage; son, Jeffrey Howell; and great-grandson, Nikki Finckbone.
He was preceded in death by son, Craig Howell and grandson, Chad Finckbone.
Roy was loved by all who knew him. He was a kind, gentle and loving man, husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Aug. 18, 2020.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved