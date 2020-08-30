ROY THOMAS HOWELL
July 21, 1926 ˜ August 9, 2020
Roy Thomas Howell passed away Aug. 9, 2020. He was born in Waldon County, FL. When Roy was 13 years old, he dismantled a car engine and put it back together piece by piece. He was taught by his uncle.
Roy moved to Vancouver, WA when he was 16 and went to work at California Packing-Delmonte where he worked until he retired.
He married Bettye Jean McNamer on Sept. 4, 1946. Bettye passed away on March 29, 2014.
Roy loved hunting and fishing with his oldest son, Jeffrey. He was also an excellent bowler; Jeffrey has his 11 trophies. Roy loved taking his family to the Oregon Coast on weekend getaways when the kids were younger. For his daughter, Janelle’s 10th birthday, they went to DisneyWorld in Florida and spent a month visiting his family. Roy was also a mechanic, electrician, plumber, metal lathe man and welder.
Roy also served during World War II. He was a platoon sergeant and a mechanic on and flew the B-29 bombers. He re-enlisted when the war was over. He loved his country, and served from Jan. 12, 1943 to Nov. 14, 1945.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Hebert and Janelle Sage; son, Jeffrey Howell; and great-grandson, Nikki Finckbone.
He was preceded in death by son, Craig Howell and grandson, Chad Finckbone.
Roy was loved by all who knew him. He was a kind, gentle and loving man, husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
He was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Aug. 18, 2020.
