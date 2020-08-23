1/1
Roy R. Crow
ROY R. CROW
February 6, 1938 ˜ June 14, 2020

Roy R. Crow died peacefully at home on June 14, 2020 after complications of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). He was born Feb. 6, 1938 in Maude, OK to Ileta Morgan and Earl Guy Crow.
His working years as a building inspector for both the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica, CA provided him with great satisfaction, numerous challenges and interesting and occasionally entertaining tales recounted to the delight of his family and friends.
His life was filled with love for people and food, maybe not in that order, as he remembered every restaurant, both good and bad, in which he ate. Although he enjoyed traveling and eating his way across the world, his all-time favorite meal was always biscuits and gravy attesting to his heritage.
His love of baking can be verified by all his neighbors who looked forward to being recipients of his many cakes and cookies. Memories of baking day for any special occasion, i.e. homeowners meetings, etc., were met with great excitement by both Roy and those lucky enough to partake of the goodies.
He is survived by his partner, Lucretia; daughter, Diane; grandchildren, Valerie and Bo; sister, Ethel, and brother, Howard; in addition to numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, all of whom miss him dearly.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2020.
