ROY JOSEPH BERGERON
April 24, 1925 ˜ June 22, 2019
Roy Joseph Bergeron, 94, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 22, 2019. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI where he worked on the farm.
Roy served in the Army during WWII.
He later owned Richfield Gas Station in the 50’s, Bergeron Auto Parts in the 60’s and Bergeron Contruction during the 70’s, building homes in Clark County for over 50 years.
He loved bowling, building jigsaw puzzles, fishing, gardening and building bird houses. He always had a joke to tell.
Roy is survived by his wife, Maxine Bergeron; daughter, Roylene (Michael) Hamilton of Vancouver; step-son, Dean Cole of Seattle; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marcella Kennedy, Maxine Haynes and Rita Voermans.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Elvira; step-daughter, Marlyne Johnson; step-son, Alfred Cole Bergeron; 3 brothers, Murry, Ceril and Bruce Bergeron.
Special thanks to Oksana Nazaruk of Aging Well Senior Care for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019