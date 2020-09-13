ROSEMARY FRANCINE HOLLAND
1946 ˜ 2020
Rosemary Francine Holland passed away peacefully at A Home With Hope adult care home in the morning, Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 73. She was lovingly cared for by her husband and son during hospice.
Rosemary was born in Moorhead, MN in 1946. She and her family moved to Vancouver, WA in 1954. Her father worked at Alcoa and her mother owned and operated Fran’s Cafe. She met her husband Ron while working at the cafe in 1962 and married in 1963.
Rosemary worked for the Vancouver Housing Authority for over 20 years until her retirement in 2005. Once retired, she and her husband Ron fulfilled their retirement dream of owning a second home in Palm Desert, CA.
For six months out of the year, they migrated to Palm Desert to enjoy the warm weather and sun. They also enjoyed the company of other family and friends who owned retirement homes in the same area.
Rosemary, with her husband Ron always at her side, were regulars at local bingo halls in Vancouver and Portland, OR. All the regulars knew “Ronnie and Rose.” They were always generous and kind to the bingo hall staff.
She also liked gaming at casinos. Rosemary had an uncanny ability to get lucky and win. And if you were lucky enough to be with her, you’d win too! She always shared her winnings with any friends and family that were with her.
Rosemary was an extraordinary cook and baker. Everyone looked forward to what delicious dish or tasty treat she would bring to family celebrations and parties.
Rosemary lived a full and happy life. She lived and worked in Heidelberg, Germany where her husband Ron was stationed with the U.S. Army for two years. She and Ron have been on several cruises in the Caribbean and traveled regularly to Hawaii and Mexico.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Holland (Ron); son, Randy and wife Susi Holland; grandson, Nicholas Holland; and brother; Gerald Severson.
An online celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.
