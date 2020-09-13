1/1
Rosemary Francine Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEMARY FRANCINE HOLLAND
1946 ˜ 2020

Rosemary Francine Holland passed away peacefully at A Home With Hope adult care home in the morning, Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 73. She was lovingly cared for by her husband and son during hospice.
Rosemary was born in Moorhead, MN in 1946. She and her family moved to Vancouver, WA in 1954. Her father worked at Alcoa and her mother owned and operated Fran’s Cafe. She met her husband Ron while working at the cafe in 1962 and married in 1963.
Rosemary worked for the Vancouver Housing Authority for over 20 years until her retirement in 2005. Once retired, she and her husband Ron fulfilled their retirement dream of owning a second home in Palm Desert, CA.
For six months out of the year, they migrated to Palm Desert to enjoy the warm weather and sun. They also enjoyed the company of other family and friends who owned retirement homes in the same area.
Rosemary, with her husband Ron always at her side, were regulars at local bingo halls in Vancouver and Portland, OR. All the regulars knew “Ronnie and Rose.” They were always generous and kind to the bingo hall staff.
She also liked gaming at casinos. Rosemary had an uncanny ability to get lucky and win. And if you were lucky enough to be with her, you’d win too! She always shared her winnings with any friends and family that were with her.
Rosemary was an extraordinary cook and baker. Everyone looked forward to what delicious dish or tasty treat she would bring to family celebrations and parties.
Rosemary lived a full and happy life. She lived and worked in Heidelberg, Germany where her husband Ron was stationed with the U.S. Army for two years. She and Ron have been on several cruises in the Caribbean and traveled regularly to Hawaii and Mexico.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Holland (Ron); son, Randy and wife Susi Holland; grandson, Nicholas Holland; and brother; Gerald Severson.
An online celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved