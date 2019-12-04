ROSELLA MARIE ROCHEFORD
October 27, 1936 ˜ November 26, 2019
Rosella Marie Rocheford passed away Nov. 26, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. She was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Devils Lake, ND, to Pete and Margret Heisler.
Rosella was a retired teachers aide in the Evergreen School District. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Hospitality. Rosella enjoyed gardening and embroidery.
Rosella was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; son, Steven (Janie) Rocheford; daughters, Michell (Tom) Freeman and Brenda (Kevin) Keeney; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Wednesday, Dec. 4. The rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Special thanks to Kaiser Hospice and The Quarry Memory Care. Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019