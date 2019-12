Rosella Marie Rocheford passed away Nov. 26, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. She was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Devils Lake, ND, to Pete and Margret Heisler.Rosella was a retired teachers aide in the Evergreen School District. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Hospitality. Rosella enjoyed gardening and embroidery.Rosella was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by her husband, Dale; son, Steven (Janie) Rocheford; daughters, Michell (Tom) Freeman and Brenda (Kevin) Keeney; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Memorial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Wednesday, Dec. 4. The rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.Special thanks to Kaiser Hospice and The Quarry Memory Care. Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits