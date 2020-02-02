Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Therese Showacy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ROSE THERESE SHOWACY

September 27, 1917 ˜ January 17, 2020

“I’m just a little farm girl from rural Wisconsin.”



Rose T. Showacy, 102 years young, was born in Chilton, WI and passed away in Vancouver, WA. She proudly acclaimed that she and her 5 sisters and 2 brothers grew up on the family farm.

Rose earned a teaching certificate in Milwaukee, WI, and taught grammar school in a one-room school house near her home town.

She married George Schroeder and together they raised 3 children, Esther, John and Virginia (Ginnie). The family moved from Minneapolis, MN, to Portland, OR in 1951. Having left most of her siblings and her parents in the mid-west, the family of 5 made numerous summer road trips to visit with grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

After George Schroeder passed away in 1960, Rose stayed in Portland until 1967. It was during this time that Rose learned to drive! She married Frank L. Showacy in 1965, and together they built a home in Vancouver, WA. Rose lived in that home until 2019.

Rose always kept busy, mentally, spiritually, and physically. For many years she worked in the front office at 3 high schools with the Portland Public Schools. She avidly read books, magazines, and the daily newspaper. She attended classes at Clark College, and, after she had her first laptop computer, belonged to a computer group until her late 80’s. Rose began a longtime hobby of traditional rug hooking and, in addition to attending several workshops, created many pieces of beautiful artwork.

Always interested in traveling, Rose saw the world via multiple cruises, bus adventures, and road trips. She gave up her car in her mid 90’s!

As an active member of the Catholic Daughters, Rose chaired the Education Contest, as well as other projects. She was devoted, prayerful, and had deep faith.

Ballroom dancing, and occasionally line dancing, kept her busy and happy! Music and dancing became frequent social events for most of her adult years.

Being a devoted grandmother was her greatest passion. Any time there was a family gathering, Grandma was there. She attended sports, music, school, Camp Fire, Scout, church, recitals, plays, and any other events involving her grandchildren. Her face reflected her love for them as she shared their news.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and son, John Schroeder.

Surviving children are: Virginia (Ginnie) Beamguard of Vancouver and Esther Miller of Lynnwood; grandchildren include, David, Diane, Emily, and Aaron (Beamguard), Richard and Mary (Miller); and five great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. There will be a luncheon following. Burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland, OR.

Please sign her guest book @

I’m just a little farm girl from rural Wisconsin.”Rose T. Showacy, 102 years young, was born in Chilton, WI and passed away in Vancouver, WA. She proudly acclaimed that she and her 5 sisters and 2 brothers grew up on the family farm.Rose earned a teaching certificate in Milwaukee, WI, and taught grammar school in a one-room school house near her home town.She married George Schroeder and together they raised 3 children, Esther, John and Virginia (Ginnie). The family moved from Minneapolis, MN, to Portland, OR in 1951. Having left most of her siblings and her parents in the mid-west, the family of 5 made numerous summer road trips to visit with grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.After George Schroeder passed away in 1960, Rose stayed in Portland until 1967. It was during this time that Rose learned to drive! She married Frank L. Showacy in 1965, and together they built a home in Vancouver, WA. Rose lived in that home until 2019.Rose always kept busy, mentally, spiritually, and physically. For many years she worked in the front office at 3 high schools with the Portland Public Schools. She avidly read books, magazines, and the daily newspaper. She attended classes at Clark College, and, after she had her first laptop computer, belonged to a computer group until her late 80’s. Rose began a longtime hobby of traditional rug hooking and, in addition to attending several workshops, created many pieces of beautiful artwork.Always interested in traveling, Rose saw the world via multiple cruises, bus adventures, and road trips. She gave up her car in her mid 90’s!As an active member of the Catholic Daughters, Rose chaired the Education Contest, as well as other projects. She was devoted, prayerful, and had deep faith.Ballroom dancing, and occasionally line dancing, kept her busy and happy! Music and dancing became frequent social events for most of her adult years.Being a devoted grandmother was her greatest passion. Any time there was a family gathering, Grandma was there. She attended sports, music, school, Camp Fire, Scout, church, recitals, plays, and any other events involving her grandchildren. Her face reflected her love for them as she shared their news.Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and son, John Schroeder.Surviving children are: Virginia (Ginnie) Beamguard of Vancouver and Esther Miller of Lynnwood; grandchildren include, David, Diane, Emily, and Aaron (Beamguard), Richard and Mary (Miller); and five great-grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. There will be a luncheon following. Burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland, OR.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close