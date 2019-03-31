Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE MARIE SCHLEIF. View Sign



ROSE MARIE SCHLEIF

1928 ˜ 2019



Rose Marie Schleif was loved wherever she went. For 90 years, her warm smile, quick hug and open heart made people feel immediately at ease. Rosie died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital and entered eternity with her Savior and her husband, Bill.

Rosie was born in 1928 in Ariel, WA and was the oldest of 6 children. She met the love of her life at a rollerskating rink, a handsome sailor who convinced her to leave her original date and let him take her home. Rosie and Bill were married for 68 years and had 3 children, Larry (Pam), Cindi (Bill) and Ron (Carol).

Rosie worked at the cannery in Vancouver, WA and in food services at Image and Covington School.

After retirement, Rosie kept busy with volunteer work through her church. She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 66 years. Her faith was very important and lit a passion in her to help those who are less fortunate. Rosie joined a group of women from the church who collected clothes, knitted thousands of hats, and sewed hundreds of quilts for the homeless clients at Share House. Rosie took tremendous pride in the impact these women had and the great privilege of helping others.

Rosie and Bill were husband and wife, but also best friends. They loved to travel in their 5th wheel, making annual migrations to the Southwest and visiting new and old friends. They gardened, camped and dug clams, made krumkake for half of Clark County, and cheered the Mariners. Rosie brought a zest to every activity and every relationship.

If you talked to Rosie for more than a few minutes, you would quickly find out that her deepest love and greatest pride was her family. Her kids, their spouses, her 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren were the center of her world. Rosie is so very loved by those she leaves behind. Her friends and family can never forget her generous love!

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 13th at 3:00 p.m. Please join us at Bethel Lutheran Church, 12919 NE 159th St. in Brush Prairie, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Rose Marie Schleif was loved wherever she went. For 90 years, her warm smile, quick hug and open heart made people feel immediately at ease. Rosie died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital and entered eternity with her Savior and her husband, Bill.Rosie was born in 1928 in Ariel, WA and was the oldest of 6 children. She met the love of her life at a rollerskating rink, a handsome sailor who convinced her to leave her original date and let him take her home. Rosie and Bill were married for 68 years and had 3 children, Larry (Pam), Cindi (Bill) and Ron (Carol).Rosie worked at the cannery in Vancouver, WA and in food services at Image and Covington School.After retirement, Rosie kept busy with volunteer work through her church. She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 66 years. Her faith was very important and lit a passion in her to help those who are less fortunate. Rosie joined a group of women from the church who collected clothes, knitted thousands of hats, and sewed hundreds of quilts for the homeless clients at Share House. Rosie took tremendous pride in the impact these women had and the great privilege of helping others.Rosie and Bill were husband and wife, but also best friends. They loved to travel in their 5th wheel, making annual migrations to the Southwest and visiting new and old friends. They gardened, camped and dug clams, made krumkake for half of Clark County, and cheered the Mariners. Rosie brought a zest to every activity and every relationship.If you talked to Rosie for more than a few minutes, you would quickly find out that her deepest love and greatest pride was her family. Her kids, their spouses, her 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren were the center of her world. Rosie is so very loved by those she leaves behind. Her friends and family can never forget her generous love!A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 13th at 3:00 p.m. Please join us at Bethel Lutheran Church, 12919 NE 159th St. in Brush Prairie, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close