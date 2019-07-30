Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Mountain View Cemetery 38813 NE 119th Ave Amboy , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



ROSE MARIE DOWNING

October 22, 1937 ˜ July 25, 2019



Rose Marie Downing, a loving wife, mother and friend, passed away July 25, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born to Francis and Frankie Carroll on October 22, 1937 in Vancouver, WA.

After graduating high school, Rose Marie worked at Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill as an Office Clerk.

Rose Marie then married the love of her life, Wes Downing, in 1958 in Camas, WA. She raised three children while working at Green Mountain School as a teacher’s aide and became the parts runner and flagger for Downing Brothers Logging Company.

Rose Marie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wes; brother, Francis Carroll of Washougal, WA; daughters, Renee Robertson of Battle Ground, WA and Sherry (Kawika) Moniz of Kauai, HI; son, Tracy Downing of Amboy, WA; three grandchildren, Jared (Brittnie) Robertson of Fernwood, ID, Kai’emi and Kainani Moniz of Kauai, HI; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lynden Robertson of Fernwood, ID; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Frankie; her sisters, Colleen Mueller, Elizabeth Sellers, Patricia Terhorst, Elenita Carroll; and brothers, John and Roger Carroll.

A graveside service will be held on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 38813 NE 119th Ave., Amboy, WA 98601. The family requests casual attire and any memorial donations to be made to a . Arrangements provided by Laynes Funeral Home.

