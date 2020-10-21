ROSE MAE KOSTELAC
April 2, 1928 ˜ October 14, 2020
Rose Mae Kostelac passed away suddenly and peacefully at PeaceHealth Hospital with husband, Joseph, at her side. She was born April 2, 1928, to George and Sophia Gilchuk in Calder, Saskatchewan, Canada. Rose was a retired 28-year resident of Vancouver, WA.
Rose is survived by Joseph; three daughters and their husbands, Cara and Victor Stamp, Bonnie and James Wright, and Sharon and Jerry Grossman; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol and Marie; and brothers, Eugene, Dixie and Clifford.
