1/1
Rose Mae Kostelac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE MAE KOSTELAC
April 2, 1928 ˜ October 14, 2020

Rose Mae Kostelac passed away suddenly and peacefully at PeaceHealth Hospital with husband, Joseph, at her side. She was born April 2, 1928, to George and Sophia Gilchuk in Calder, Saskatchewan, Canada. Rose was a retired 28-year resident of Vancouver, WA.
Rose is survived by Joseph; three daughters and their husbands, Cara and Victor Stamp, Bonnie and James Wright, and Sharon and Jerry Grossman; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol and Marie; and brothers, Eugene, Dixie and Clifford.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved