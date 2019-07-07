Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosann M. Brungardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSANN M. BRUNGARDT (CONNOLLY)

January 17, 1922 ˜ June 30, 2019



Rosann was born in Vancouver, WA to Charles and Anna Connolly. She died June 30, 2019, with family by her side at her home on the family farm in Vancouver, WA.

She attended Providence Academy from first through seventh grade. She left the Academy at the end seventh grade after convincing her parents to allow her to attend public school. She was then able to ride her bike to school, something she had always wanted to do.

Rosann met her husband, Alfred during WWII in San Diego when she was a volunteer at the military hospital; Alfred was recuperating from an illness and they struck up a friendship. During the war she also worked as a riveter on the B-24 Liberator airplanes.

Alfred followed her to her home state of WA and they married on March 9, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Vancouver.

She worked as a home maker and alongside Alfred on their farm. In the late 1960s-early 70s, she was a bookkeeper for Pepsi Cola.

Rosann is survived by three sons, Robert (Kathleen) of Tumwater, WA., Eugene (Linda) of Battle Ground, WA, Richard (Lori) of Naramata, British Columbia, Canada and one daughter Mary Lou Woody (Michael) of Yacolt, WA.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her four older brothers William, Clair, Francis, and Edwin. She is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Brungardt.

Gravesite services will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, 10770 NE Maitland Rd. Vancouver, WA, on July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Please sign her guestbook @



