ROSALIE ANN (WIESE) LIGGETT
September 9, 1923 ˜ August 28, 2020
Rosalie Ann (Wiese) Liggett, passed away 12 days shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Denman, NE on Sept. 9, 1923, the oldest of four children born to William H. and Anita Wiese. She attended grade school through 10th grade in Denman and went to Shelton, Nebraska, High School for her junior and senior years, participating in pep club, glee club and teacher’s training courses. She graduated in 1940 and then taught first-eighth grades in rural Nebraska elementary schools for four years.
In 1944, she moved to Vancouver, WA to join her parents who had moved from Nebraska, so her father could work for Alcoa Aluminum in support of the war effort. In 1945, she worked as a teacher in the government nursery schools in Vancouver during World War II. She also worked in department stores, a restaurant, Del Monte Cannery and a malt shop in California before being married.
In December 1945, while visiting family in Denman, she met First Lt. Francis Eugene Liggett who had just returned home from the war. They were married six weeks after they met on Feb. 3, 1946 and were married almost 74 years when Gene passed away, Nov. 27, 2019.
Rosalie and Gene lived in Nebraska most of their married lives where he was the County Agricultural Agent and later the District U.S. Soil Conservationist, and she was a homemaker, helping to raise their four children. In September 1965, Rosalie went back to work as the manager of the ready-to-wear dept. at Montgomery Ward and later as Quality Control and Personnel Director at TRW in McCook, NE. They lived in Kearney, Clay Center, York, Grand Island, Hebron, McCook and Trenton, NE. She and Gene retired in 1975. They then moved to Vancouver in 1979 where they were active members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosalie was also an auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Ex-Prisoner of War Auxiliary.
Rosalie and Gene spent many happy retirement years traveling around the US and Canada with their travel trailers, camping and sightseeing with family and friends. She played the piano, was active in her church, her children’s lives and visited with family often.
They had five children, Joe Wayne (deceased, 1948); James Raymond, who married Diane Miller, lives in Cornish, NH; Dorothy Jean married Michael Tilka and lives in Vancouver; Ronald Dale lives in Boulder, CO; and Marianne Liggett, who married Roger Merriam, lives in Reno, NV. Rosalie leaves six grandsons, two granddaughters, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, William E. Wiese; and sister, Margaret Baxter who live in the Vancouver area, as do many of their children; and her brother, Bob and his wife Jean Wiese and their children, who live in California.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; Bill and Anita Wiese; husband, Francis Eugene Liggett and son, Joe Wayne Liggett.
There will be a funeral mass at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Vancouver, and both she and her late husband Gene will be interred the same day at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR with full military honors including a three-gun salute, the playing of taps, and flag folding and presentation ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Museum of Oflag 64 POW camp (where Gene was held as a prisoner of the Germans in WWII) through the following link: http://friendsofoflag64.org
.
