ROSALENE GRACE SHELLENBERGER

June 18, 1938 ˜ August 23, 2019



Rosalene Grace Shellenberger was born in Vancouver, WA, on June 18, 1938, to Thomas and Grace (Braskett) Drury and went home to be with her heavenly Father on August 23, 2019. She was surrounded with the love of her family and friends and left this world peacefully.

Rosie worked hard cleaning Clark County Christian School for over 10 years in order to give her four children a Christian education.

When she lost her husband in 1986 to lymphoma cancer, she went to work at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as a housekeeper for over 18 years. She made many friends there whom she continued to keep in touch with long after her retirement.

Rosie was a woman of great faith and strong morals who made a great impact on everyone in her life. She was the rock that kept her family close and her home was always filled with a lot of love and laughter. She often stressed that her one desire was for her family to remain close after her passing, that we love unconditionally and forgive often. She will be dearly missed.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Laurie Mix; sons, David Shellenberger and Tim Shellenberger; son-in-law, Kevin Mix; sister, Joan Allen; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Shellenberger; sons, Paul and Daniel Shellenberger; and brother, Thomas Lyon.

At Rosie’s request, a private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.

