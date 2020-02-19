Ronnie Simmons (1950 - 2020)
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Obituary
RONNIE SIMMONS
August 9, 1950 ˜ January 28, 2020

Ronnie, AKA ”Sprang”, ”Smooth 22”, etc., was last employed by OIA Global Logistics, in Portland, OR, for over 11 years. He was a Warehouse Lead, Safety Chairman, and a Raymond Certified Machine Trainer. Ronnie excelled in Senior Softball and was a skilled Cribbage player-known as ”Sir Peg A Lot”-who would search for a game near and far...from whomever...whenever. He was very quick-witted and a great story teller.
Survivors include: Brenda J. Simmons, sister, of Vancouver, WA; Charles L. Simmons, brother, of Vancouver, WA; Stephanie J. Simmons, daughter, of Portland, OR; Cedric T. Simmons, son, of Kent, WA; Jordan F. Simmons, son, of Kent, WA; Miles L. Simmons, son, of Kent, WA; Deanthony P. Simmons, grandson, of Portland, OR; Javontae J. Simmons, grandson, of Portland, OR; Tresean I. Simmons, grandson, of Portland, OR; and Noah Simmons, grandson, of Spokane, WA.
Ronnie graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1968 and received a BA Education in 1973, CWSC. Brother Simmons was a Master Mason - Masonic Lodge #47, in Vancouver, WA.
Ronnie’s joy in life was knowing his friends and family were healthy and happy.
Come celebrate his life among family and friends, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664. The repast, following the service will be at Community AME Zion Church, 3605 E. 13th Street, Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 19, 2020
