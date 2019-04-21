Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Owen Dallum. View Sign



RONALD OWEN DALLUM

September 2, 1935 ˜ April 18, 2019



Ronald Owen Dallum, 83, was called to his heavenly home on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Oslo, MN on September 2nd, 1935 to Orrie and Mildred Dallum.

Ronnie lived most of his life in Clark County, WA where he made his living as a Real Estate Broker.

He was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Ronnie’s Christianity and family were first and foremost to him.

He was known for his witty sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many.

Ronnie is survived by his six sons, Quinton (Linda), Lance (Dorie), Lambert (Kristin), Rodney (Shary), Rickey (Marci) and Jason (Sally), all of Clark County, WA; four daughters, Rochelle (Jack) Bellikka, Darcey Schlecht, Terry (Bill) Halberg and Alicia (Dan) Lindberg, all of Clark County, WA; 66 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Sherry Ungrodt of Vancouver, WA and Pam Betts of Tampa, FL; and stepbrother, Bill Betts of Pocatello, ID.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; his parents; his stepfather, Chuck Betts; brother, Quinton Dallum; sister, Bernie Chenette; son-in-law, Cecil Schlecht; and grandson, Tyson Dallum.

The funeral service is Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA with burial service at the Elim Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, April 22nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the church.

