RONALD LUDVIG NIELSEN
1941 ˜ 2020
Ronald Ludvig Nielsen (78) passed away peacefully March 6, 2020 at PeaceHealth Medical Center, due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis, surrounded by his loving wife, Jane and their four children.
Funeral Service will be held at the Columbia Heights Ward, Vancouver Stake Center, 10509 SE 5th Street, Vancouver, WA 98664 on Tues., March 17th at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.
Please sign his guest book’s at www.hamiltonmylan.com and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 11, 2020